New Donkey Kong additions teased for Lego Super Mario line

Lego is taking to Twitter to tease its latest upcoming offering, in the form of Donkey Kong and pals.

The new additions are showcased as part of Lego’s Super Mario Bros. line, an ongoing collaboration between Lego and Nintendo.

We can’t wait to show you the new additions to the world of LEGO Super Mario™! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sa5XF0LdCo — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 26, 2023

In the short clip, we get a glimpse of the following figures in this order: Donkey King, Cranky Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Funky Kong. In the background, we’re treated to some classic DK music to help set the tone.

No details on an exact release date are available yet. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to see the legendary Kong family hit the Lego scene.

Besides soon coming in block form, Donkey Kong has also recently hit the big screen. For more on DK’s cinematic debut, check out our review of the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Source: @Lego_Group