Here are the games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in April 2023

Sony has revealed what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in April.
Some of this month’s highlights include Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal and Paradise Killer. All of these games and more are coming to Extra and Premium on April 19th.
PlayStation Plus Extra
- Bassmaster Fishing (PS4/PS5)
- Doom Eternal (PS4/PS5)
- The Evil Within (PS4)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4/PS5)
- Paradise Killer (PS4/PS5)
- Riders Republic (PS4/PS5)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/PS5)
- Slay the Spire (PS4)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)
PlayStation Plus Extra offers all of these games on top of what’s offered in the base Essential membership, including free monthly games.
PlayStation Plus Premium
- Doom (PS4)
- Doom II (PS4)
- Doom 64 (PS4)
- Doom 3 (PS4)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4)
PlayStation Plus Premium also offers all of the benefits of Extra and Essential memberships.
PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, Extra at $17.99/month and Premium at $21.99/month.
What’s leaving
Altogether, 32 PS4 titles are leaving the PS Plus catalogue on May 16th:
- Balan Wonderworld
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Dreamfall Chapters
- FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity
- Graveyard Keeper
- Homefront: The Revolution
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Left Alive
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Mighty No. 9
- MX vs. ATV All Out
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Relicta
- Resident Evil
- Shenmue III
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tour de France 2021
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Virginia
- Windbound
Image credit: Ember Labs
Source: PlayStation