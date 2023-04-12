Here are the games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in April 2023

Sony has revealed what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in April.

Some of this month’s highlights include Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal and Paradise Killer. All of these games and more are coming to Extra and Premium on April 19th.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Bassmaster Fishing (PS4/PS5)

Doom Eternal (PS4/PS5)

The Evil Within (PS4)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4/PS5)

Paradise Killer (PS4/PS5)

Riders Republic (PS4/PS5)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/PS5)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Extra offers all of these games on top of what’s offered in the base Essential membership, including free monthly games.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Doom (PS4)

Doom II (PS4)

Doom 64 (PS4)

Doom 3 (PS4)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium also offers all of the benefits of Extra and Essential memberships.

PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, Extra at $17.99/month and Premium at $21.99/month.

What’s leaving

Altogether, 32 PS4 titles are leaving the PS Plus catalogue on May 16th:

Balan Wonderworld

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Dreamfall Chapters

FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity

Graveyard Keeper

Homefront: The Revolution

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kona

Last Day of June

Left Alive

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Metro: Last Light Redux

Metro 2033 Redux

Mighty No. 9

MX vs. ATV All Out

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Pixel Piracy

Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Relicta

Resident Evil

Shenmue III

Star Ocean: First Departure R

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Tour de France 2021

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Virginia

Windbound

Image credit: Ember Labs

Source: PlayStation