Solid-state buttons reportedly aren’t coming to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro anymore

The world of iPhone rumours is fast-moving.

Just a few weeks ago, we reported that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series might feature buttons that don’t move, often referred to as solid-state buttons. Fast-forward a few weeks, and reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the tech giant’s plans have changed due to “unresolved technical issues.”

This means that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra, if you believe that rumour) will likely continue to feature physical buttons after all.

Previous rumours suggested that both the iPhone 15’s volume rocker and power button won’t actually move and instead would be touch-sensitive and use a version of the Taptic Engine featured in Apple’s iPhone and Apple Watch in order to provide tactile feedback.

Of course, since the iPhone 15 series won’t be revealed until this coming September, the tech giant’s plans could change.

Other iPhone 15 rumours include the possibility of a new ‘Ultra’ device replacing the ‘Max’ line, and that could feature two selfie cameras, and, more importantly, the introduction of USB-C.

Source: 9to5Mac