Game of Thrones prequel The Hedge Knight is coming to HBO

Another Game of Thrones spinoff set in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire world is on the way.

HBO has confirmed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has been ordered by the network. It’s unclear when the TV show will release.

If The Hedge Knight sticks to the plot of its source material, Martin’s Dunk and Egg novel, it follows the journey of knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg (Aegon V Targaryen) as they travel across Westeros. The Dunk and Egg novel takes place 100 years before the Game of Thrones series.

This is the second Game of Thrones TV show prequel from HBO, following House of the Dragon. It’s unclear when the second season of House of the Dragon will release, but production has been confirmed to have started. HBO is also working on a series about Game of Thrones lead Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and several other projects based on R.R. Martin’s novels.

HBO has confirmed that The Hedge Knight will be written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker (the team behind House of the Dragon). The network has also announced plans to create a TV series based on the Harry Potter franchise.

