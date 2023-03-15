Here are the new games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March 2023

PlayStation has revealed what’s coming to its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships in March. This month’s highlights include Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ghostwire Tokyo and more

Below are all of the new games hitting the subscription service:

Extra

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends with You

Haven

PlayStation Plus Extra starts at $17.99/month and includes all of the PS Plus Essential perks.

PlayStation Classics | Premium

Ridge Racer Type 4 — PS1

Ape Academy 2 — PSP

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror — PSP

PlayStation Plus Premium starts at $21.99/month and includes all of the PS Plus Essential and Extra perks. PS Plus Extra and Premium members can start playing these games as soon as March 21st.

These players can also play titles likes Battlefield 2024 (PS4/PS5), Minecraft Dungeons (PS4) and Code Vein (PS4) from March 7th to April 4th.

PlayStation Plus Essential costs $11.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Image credit: Sony

Source: Sony