Here are the new games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March 2023

PlayStation has revealed what’s coming to its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships in March. This month’s highlights include Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ghostwire Tokyo and more
Below are all of the new games hitting the subscription service:
Extra
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Tchia
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Life is Strange 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- Untitled Goose Game
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Rage 2
- Neo: The World Ends with You
- Haven
PlayStation Plus Extra starts at $17.99/month and includes all of the PS Plus Essential perks.
PlayStation Classics | Premium
- Ridge Racer Type 4 — PS1
- Ape Academy 2 — PSP
- Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror — PSP
PlayStation Plus Premium starts at $21.99/month and includes all of the PS Plus Essential and Extra perks. PS Plus Extra and Premium members can start playing these games as soon as March 21st.
These players can also play titles likes Battlefield 2024 (PS4/PS5), Minecraft Dungeons (PS4) and Code Vein (PS4) from March 7th to April 4th.
PlayStation Plus Essential costs $11.99 per month or $69.99 per year.
Image credit: Sony
Source: Sony