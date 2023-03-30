Scott Pilgrim to return in anime voiced by original cast

Scott Pilgrim is coming back in the form of one of my favourite mediums — anime.

Not only is this anime helmed by Netflix, the same actors from the 2010 film will also take part in the anime. This includes Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Chris Evans, Kieran Culkin, Brandon Routh, Johnny Simmons, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman and more.

🚨🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL!🚨🚨 Announcing Scott Pilgrim, an anime series voiced by the cast of the 2010 film! It comes from executive producers Edgar Wright, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and BenDavid Grabinski and is animated by Science Saru. pic.twitter.com/8iyZuaj6eL — Netflix (@netflix) March 30, 2023

The animation studio Science Saru is behind the project. Some of the studio’s past work includes Star Wars Visions (it created two episodes, Akakiri and T0-B1), Devilman Crybaby, Inu-Oh and more. Personally, I prefer other animation studios like MAPPA, Studio Trigger, and Eight Bit, but hopefully, Science Saru will do Scott Pilgrim justice.

What’s cool about Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is that filming locations include Casa Loma, Lee’s Palace, Sonic Boom and more.

Image credit: Universal Pictures

Source: Netflix