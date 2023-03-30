Netflix rumoured to soon let you control games on your TV with your iPhone

Netflix is reportedly working on a feature that will let you use your iPhone to control games on your TV, according to a report from Bloomberg and MacRumors.

Netflix wants to make games playable on every device by turning your iPhone into a controller for Netflix running on a TV. Code hidden in their iOS app: "A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?" $NFLX cloud gaming soon? https://t.co/ZPl5gyoKkQ pic.twitter.com/ilpSJjcxBG — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) March 30, 2023

Steve Moser, a contributing writer at MacRumors, recently shared Netflix app code regarding the upcoming feature (see above). According to Mosser, buried within the iOS Netflix app’s code is the phrase, “A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?”

It’s unclear how this would work, but it could hint that Netflix plans to expand to release games designed to be played on a television. It also might be related to its plans to release a cloud gaming streaming service at some point in the future.

Netflix opened its first video game studio last September. The streaming platform first launched its game service in late 2021 and has released 55 games so far, including notable titles like Spiritfarer, Arcanium, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home and more.

Source: MacRumors, Bloomberg