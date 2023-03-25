Where to stream the Tetris movie in Canada

Over the past couple of months, you might have heard some buzz about a movie called Tetris. As the name suggests, it’s based on the iconic decades-old block-stacking video game.

But unlike HBO’s The Last of Us, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog or even Netflix’s Arcane, Tetris isn’t an adaptation of an existing gaming universe. Instead, the Tetris film is actually inspired by the real high-stakes legal battle surrounding the rights to the massively popular game. Directed by Jon S. Baird (Filth), the film stars Taron Egerton (Rocketman) as Henk Rogers, the Dutch game designer and entrepreneur who helped bring Tetris to gaming consoles.

So far, the movie has garnered positive reviews as it’s screened at film festivals and the like. The trailers have also given the movie an amusing Cold War, political thriller-style vibe.

With all of this in mind, you might be wondering when and where you can watch it for yourself. Thankfully, it’s quite simple. As an Apple Original film, Tetris will begin streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ worldwide, including Canada, on March 31st. Apple TV+ is available on several platforms, including iPhone, Apple TV, Samsung and LG smart TVs and more, for $8.99/month.

Given all of the video game movies and shows in recent months, it’s interesting to get a title that offers more of a behind-the-scenes at the medium instead. It’s also not the only movie taking this kind of approach. On August 11th, Sony will release a film called Gran Turismo — based on a fan of its popular PlayStation racing game franchise — that follows a gamer who tries to become a real race car driver.

Image credit: Apple