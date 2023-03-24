The Last of Us infects Toronto’s Union Station with special pop-up

The Last of Us is taking over Toronto.

For one weekend only, PlayStation Canada has opened a pop-up inspired by the hit franchise in the city’s bustling Union Station. There, visitors will see an infected person stuck in the wall in a creepy, zombified outgrowth. Other imagery, including materials from the game’s fictional Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEDRA), is also featured.

BREAKING NEWS – A Cordyceps outbreak has hit Toronto with one infection already reported. Reports indicate they were a fungi. Experts link this to the increase in players experiencing The Last of Us on PS5. #livefromPS5 pic.twitter.com/sFV5lDzzOH — PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) March 24, 2023

Interestingly, though, the pop-up is inspired by The Last of Us Part I, the PS5 remake of the original The Last of Us PS3 game, rather than the HBO series, specifically. It’s part of the gaming giant’s “Live from PS5” campaign, a series of live-action skits in which fictional reporters cover events from PS5 games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy XVI.

Those interested in attending The Last of Us pop-up in Toronto can do so at the following times:

Friday, March 24th (2pm to 10pm ET)

Saturday, March 25th (10am to 10pm ET)

Sunday, March 26th (12pm to 10pm ET)

The pop-up comes right before the March 28th PC launch of The Last of Us Part I, and just a couple of weeks after the finale of the hit HBO series.

Image credit: PlayStation Canada