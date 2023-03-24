Apple’s iPhone 15 series to place proximity sensor in the Dynamic Island

Apple’s iPhone 15 will reportedly upgrade the Dynamic Island by moving the proximity sensor inside the phone’s housing.

Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the iPhone 15 models will feature a Dynamic Island design similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s, but with the proximity sensor placed within the cutout.

IQE將取代聯亞，成為iPhone 15系列的proximity sensor的磊晶晶圓 (epi wafer) 獨家供應商。所有iPhone 15機型雖均採用與iPhone 14 Pro機型相同的動態島設計，但差別在於iPhone 14 Pro將proximity sensor放置屏下/在動態島外，而iPhone 15系列則在動態島面積幾乎沒有變化下，將proximity… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2023

The iPhone 14 Pro’s proximity sensor is hidden under the display outside of the Dynamic Island. Despite the iPhone 15 models including the proximity sensor within the Dynamic Island, there will be no change to the island’s size.

Kuo reports that the iPhone 15 will offer a 940nm wavelength instead of the 138nm featured in the current iPhone 14 Pro. Further, Kuo says it’s unclear why Apple plans to make this change. It’s possible that this could make the phone more affordable to manufacture, but it’s unclear.

Recent leaks indicate the iPhone 15 Pro Max is reported to feature the smallest bezels yet on any smartphone. Apple will likely reveal its iPhone 15 series this coming fall.

Source @mingchikuo