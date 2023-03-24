fbpx
Apple’s iPhone 15 series to place proximity sensor in the Dynamic Island

The change won't make the Dynamic Island look any different

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 24, 20234:04 PM EDT
iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 15 will reportedly upgrade the Dynamic Island by moving the proximity sensor inside the phone’s housing.

Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the iPhone 15 models will feature a Dynamic Island design similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s, but with the proximity sensor placed within the cutout.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s proximity sensor is hidden under the display outside of the Dynamic Island. Despite the iPhone 15 models including the proximity sensor within the Dynamic Island, there will be no change to the island’s size.

Kuo reports that the iPhone 15 will offer a 940nm wavelength instead of the 138nm featured in the current iPhone 14 Pro. Further, Kuo says it’s unclear why Apple plans to make this change. It’s possible that this could make the phone more affordable to manufacture, but it’s unclear.

Recent leaks indicate the iPhone 15 Pro Max is reported to feature the smallest bezels yet on any smartphone. Apple will likely reveal its iPhone 15 series this coming fall.

Source @mingchikuo

