New on Hayu: April 2023

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Hayu in April 2023:

New this April

Violent Minds: Kilers on Tape: Season 1 (Monday, April 3rd)

Celebrity Game Face: Season 4 (Friday, April 7th)

Celebrity Prank Wars: Season 1 (Friday, April 7th)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 (Monday, April 10th @9pm ET)

Continuing series

Love Island Australia: Season 4 (Mondays to Sundays)

Snapped: Season 32 (Mondays)

Summer House: Season 7 (Mondays at 10pm ET)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Season 3 (Tuesdays)

Made in Chelsea: Season 25 (Tuesdays)

What Happens Live: Season 20 (Tuesdays to Saturdays)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (Tuesdays, from 10pm ET)

Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (Wednesdays. from 10pm ET)

The Real Housewives of Miami: Season 5 (Thursdays)

Top Chef: Season 20 (Thursdays, from 10pm ET)

The Real Murders of Atlanta: Season 2 (Saturdays)

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Season 16 (Sundays)

Blood & Money: Season 1 (Sundays)

Accident, Suicide or Murder: Season 4 (Sundays)

