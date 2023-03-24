Best Buy Top Deals for the week: PS5, Canon DSLRs, DJI drones and more

Best Buy Canada’s refreshed list of Top Deals is live now with discounts on Google smart home products, Lenovo and HP touchscreen laptops, Samsung 4K TVs, Canon DSLRs and more.

The sale starts today, Friday, March 24th and ends on Thursday, March 30th.

Check out some of the deals from the sale below:

WD easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0140HBK-NESE) – Black: $289.99 (save $110)

Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm IS STM Lens Kit, 800 SR Bag & Wrist Strap: $1,149.99 (save $50)

Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with 18-150mm STM Lens Kit: $2,449.99 (save $50)

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens, Camera Bag & 32GB Memory Card: $849.99 (save $130)

Samsung HW-Q750B/ZC 5.1.2 Channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer & Speakers: $599.99 (save $500)

Google Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E Router – Snow – 3 Pack: $449.99 (save $80)

Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum – Grey: $499.99 (save $200)

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop – Black: $1,299.99 (save $700)

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle: $669.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $449.99 (save $10)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Chalk: $239.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: $509.99 (save $90)

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $99.99 (save $40)

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel Core i5-1235U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $799.99 (save $200)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Grey (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $499.99 (save $150)

DJI Air 2S Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo with Camera & Controller – Grey: $1,519.99 (save $270)

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $69.99 (save $130)

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49″ WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LS49AG952NNXZA): $1,499.99 (save $650)

Logitech MK850 Bluetooth Optical Ergonomic Keyboard & Mouse Combo – English: $99.99 (save $10)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Neo QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65QN88BAFXZC) – Titan Black: $1,799.99 (save $800)

Marketplace offers

MotionGrey Ergo2 Series Gaming Standing Desk for Home and Office – Black Frame: $259.99 (save $455)

NIU KQi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter Space Grey: $1,103.99 (save $195)

ROCKSOLAR Portable Power Station 80W Weekender RS81 – 88Wh Backup Lithium Battery, Solar Generator Power with Supply AC/USB/12V DC Outlets for Camping, RV, Home, Outdoor, Emergency: $116.99 (save $183)

JS FLO 2.0 – 3-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier & Odour Eliminator – Perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, with mobile APP support: $99.99 (save $100)

Find all Top Deals for the week here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.