Vancouver’s Kabam reveals new medieval RPG, King Arthur: Legends Rise

Vancouver-based Kabam has unveiled a medieval squad-based RPG called King Arthur: Legends Rise.

The studio best known for the likes of Marvel: Realm of Champions and Disney Mirrorverse revealed its latest title at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.

In the game, you play as a young King Arthur who must recruit allies to aid him on a perilous quest. Throughout this journey, players will be able to build a roster of characters that draw from Arthurian legend, including knights, mages and rogues. You’ll then be able to use them as a party in turn-based combat. The game also supports full 3D visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of Fortnite maker Epic Games’ popular development engine.

Notably, Legends Rise is coming to Android, iOS and Steam, marking the first time that the Canadian developer has done a simultaneous mobile and PC release. Cross-play will also be supported between platforms.

“Kabam has a rich history and proven track record of launching fun and enduring games on mobile — including Marvel Contest of Champions, Disney Mirrorverse, and Shop Titans — but as we look to the future, enabling our players to experience cross-platform progression and play is an essential part of what we want to offer our players,” said SeungWon Lee, Kabam CEO, in a statement. “King Arthur: Legends Rise represents the first game for this new direction.”

Kabam says more information on the game, including release timing, will be revealed later this year. Those interested in signing up for updates can do so here. Pre-registration is also now open on Steam.

Image credit: Kabam