Amazon-built Fire TV Omni QLED series now available in Canada

Along with revealing that its Luna cloud gaming service and controller are now available in Canada, Amazon has also expanded its ‘Amazon-built’ TV lineup in Canada.

The company revealed three new Fire TV Omni QLED series TVs and an all-new Fire TV 2-series offering that starts at $269.99. With this announcement, Amazon Fire TV devices sold globally have surpassed 200 million, according to Amazon.

Fire TV Omni QLED series

The Fire TV Omni QLED Series, now available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes, features a stunning 4K Quantum Dot Technology display with full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones, as well as support for both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive.

The lineup also features built-in far-field technology, enabling customers to find apps, discover shows, manage playback and control the Ambient Experience hands-free with Alexa from anywhere in the room. When not streaming, the Omni QLED Series uses built-in presence sensors to detect when a person enters the room to switch to the Ambient Experience. With this feature, customers can see glanceable information like their schedule with Calendars and Reminders, leave Sticky Notes for family members, control smart devices like a thermostat or Ring doorbell, and play audio from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and much more.

Further, the Omni QLED Series can also turn your TV into an in-home art gallery at no monthly charge. Amazon even added hundreds of new images to its collection of more than 1,700 free gallery-quality pieces of artwork that can be displayed on the TV, including pieces from the National Galleries of Scotland, National Museum of Wales, Munich’s Pinakothek of the Modern, and more.

The Ambient Experience for Omni series TVs is coming later this year.

New Fire TV 2-series

The Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch offers HD resolution for movies and shows, while the Fire TV 2-Series 40-inch provides enhanced clarity and detail with FHD. Fire TV 2-Series lineup includes support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio, and the TVs come with an Alexa Voice Remote that makes it easy to find, launch, and control content and check the weather, sports, and the status of your smart home devices.

The new Fire TV 2-series TVs are available today, starting at $269.99. Amazon said that the Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs would be available to pre-order today, but they aren’t listed on Amazon yet. This article will be updated with a link to the Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs once available.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon