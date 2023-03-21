Apple reportedly working on Beats Studio Buds+ with in-house chip

Hints found in the latest iOS 16.4 update indicate that Apple might be working on the successor to the Beats Studio Buds.

According to 9to5Mac, the new buds would be called the Studio Buds+, and will feature Active Noise Cancellation and a Transparency mode, just like the original 2021-released Beats Studio Buds, alongside an in-house Apple chip, instead of a proprietary Beats chip.

Code found in iOS 16.4 early release indicates that the Beats Studio Buds+ will have features similar to those of the AirPods and other Beats wireless earbuds with an Apple chip, like the Powerbeats Pro and the Beats Fit Pro. These features include but aren’t limited to audio sharing and automatic device switching.

Additionally, the upcoming Studio Buds+ are also expected to feature media controls for play/pause and the option to press and hold to switch between different modes. The Beats Studio Buds+ is reportedly codenamed 8214 in iOS 16.4.

The publication was also able to get its hands on leaked images of the Studio Buds+ shown in black colour with gold detailing and a design almost identical to the original Beats Studio Buds.

It is currently unclear when Studio Buds+ could hit the market. Read about the original Beats Studio Buds here.

Image credit: 9to5Mac

Source: 9to5Mac