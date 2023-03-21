You can now ask Bing Chat to generate images using DALL-E

Microsoft’s Bing Chat is getting a visual upgrade courtesy of OpenAI’s DALL-E.

Announced in a blog post, Bing Chat will gain the ability to generate images using DALL-E, a generative image generator built by OpenAI. Microsoft didn’t provide specifics on the version of DALL-E used in Bing Chat, but it did tell TechCrunch that it was using the “very latest DALL-E models.”

Called the ‘Bing Image Creator,’ the feature is rolling out slowly to the Bing Chat preview. Users can access it through Bing Chat’s ‘Creative’ mode and it’ll eventually expand to ‘Balanced’ and ‘Presice’ too, though it’s not clear how these modes will impact image generation (if at all). Plus, Edge browser users will get access to it in the sidebar. Of course, it’s not available for everyone yet, so don’t sweat if you can’t get Bing Chat to generate pictures for you right away.

When you ask Bing to create an image, it will generate four high-res images using DALL-E, though they sport a Bing logo in the bottom corner.

And in an effort to prevent Bing Image Creator from going off the rails like Bing Chat did in the early days, Microsoft preemptively added safeguards:

“We have ensured OpenAI’s safeguards, plus additional protections, have been incorporated into Image Creator. For example, we have put controls in place that aim to limit the generation of harmful or unsafe images. When our system detects that a potentially harmful image could be generated by a prompt, it blocks the prompt and warns the user.”

You can learn more about Bing Image Creator here.

Source: Microsoft Via: TechCrunch