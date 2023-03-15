fbpx
Here’s what you can see at Toronto Comicon 2023 this weekend

The Boys are back in town and they're taking over

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Mar 15, 20238:03 AM EDT
The Boys

The annual Toronto Comicon event returns to Ontario this week.

Taking place from March 17th to 19th, the pop-culture show offers a variety of programming related to movies, TV shows, comics and more. While it’s a smaller-scale event compared to its sister show, Fan Expo, in the summer, there’s still a decent amount to check out.

Here are some of the streaming and gaming highlights for MobileSyrup readers:

Assassin’s Creed’s Edward Kenway

Matt Ryan, who did the voice and motion capture for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag protagonist Edward Kenway, is making an appearance. While he’s since been best known for playing the charming sorcerer Constantine in DC projects like Legends of Tomorrow, his role as Edward is noteworthy, considering Black Flag is one of the most beloved Assassin’s Creed games (it was also made in Canada over at Ubisoft Montreal!).

Ryan is appearing all three days and will host a panel on Saturday at 1:45pm.  More on his schedule is available here.

The Boys extravaganza

The fourth season of Amazon’s popular gritty superhero series is currently filming in Toronto, which makes it the perfect opportunity for some of the cast to show up. In fact, almost all of the series’ key players are attending Toronto Comicon:

  • Karl Urban (Billy Butcher)
  • Jack Quaid (Hugh “Hughie” Campbell, Jr.)
  • Jessie T. Usher (Reggie Franklin/A-Train)
  • Tomer Capone (Serge/Frenchie)
  • Laz Alonso (Marvin T. “Mother’s” Milk)
  • Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female) [also co-starred in last year’s The Callisto Protocol]
  • Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) [from Mississauga, Ontario]
  • Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett)
  • Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman)

They’ll be appearing on different days for autographs, photo ops and panels. In fact, there are so many of them that there will be two The Boys panels:

Saturday, March 18th at 12:30pm — Laz Alonso, Claudia Doumit, Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara
Sunday, March 19th at 12:30pm — Karl Urban, Jessie T. Usher, Tomer Capone, Colby Minifie and Nathan Mitchell

The Mandalorian’s Armorer

Emily Swallow, who plays The Armorer in The Mandalorian, is one of the show’s guests. Video game fans may also recognize her for her small role of Emily in The Last of Us Part II.

Swallow will appear all three days and host a panel on Sunday at 11:15am. She’ll also be hosting a special ticketed karaoke event on Friday at 7:30pm. More information on her schedule can be found here.

Other guests include Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings series), Toronto’s own Robbie Amell (Upload), Danielle Panabaker (The Flash), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Steve Agee (Peacemaker).

The full Toronto Comicon schedule can be found here. Tickets for the show start at $27.

Image credit: Prime Video

