Here’s what you can see at Toronto Comicon 2023 this weekend

The annual Toronto Comicon event returns to Ontario this week.

Taking place from March 17th to 19th, the pop-culture show offers a variety of programming related to movies, TV shows, comics and more. While it’s a smaller-scale event compared to its sister show, Fan Expo, in the summer, there’s still a decent amount to check out.

Here are some of the streaming and gaming highlights for MobileSyrup readers:

Assassin’s Creed’s Edward Kenway

A master of the Dark Arts is coming to Canada. Meet @mattryanreal (John Constantine) when he heads to Toronto Comicon this March. Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/EU67ErdGh5 pic.twitter.com/tlCangOXs1 — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) February 8, 2023

Matt Ryan, who did the voice and motion capture for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag protagonist Edward Kenway, is making an appearance. While he’s since been best known for playing the charming sorcerer Constantine in DC projects like Legends of Tomorrow, his role as Edward is noteworthy, considering Black Flag is one of the most beloved Assassin’s Creed games (it was also made in Canada over at Ubisoft Montreal!).

Ryan is appearing all three days and will host a panel on Saturday at 1:45pm. More on his schedule is available here.

The Boys extravaganza

Oi, lads! The Boys are coming to Toronto 😈 Meet the stars of the hit Amazon show next weekend & head to both cast Q&As, happening Saturday and Sunday. https://t.co/HRszod4IYD pic.twitter.com/M79i5pkKQ8 — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) March 10, 2023

The fourth season of Amazon’s popular gritty superhero series is currently filming in Toronto, which makes it the perfect opportunity for some of the cast to show up. In fact, almost all of the series’ key players are attending Toronto Comicon:

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher)

Jack Quaid (Hugh “Hughie” Campbell, Jr.)

Jessie T. Usher (Reggie Franklin/A-Train)

Tomer Capone (Serge/Frenchie)

Laz Alonso (Marvin T. “Mother’s” Milk)

Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female) [also co-starred in last year’s The Callisto Protocol]

Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) [from Mississauga, Ontario]

Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett)

Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman)

They’ll be appearing on different days for autographs, photo ops and panels. In fact, there are so many of them that there will be two The Boys panels:

Saturday, March 18th at 12:30pm — Laz Alonso, Claudia Doumit, Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara

Sunday, March 19th at 12:30pm — Karl Urban, Jessie T. Usher, Tomer Capone, Colby Minifie and Nathan Mitchell

The Mandalorian’s Armorer

Ever wanted to hang out with a Celebrity after the show closes? We’ll do you one better: you can karaoke with Emily Swallow! Tickets are on sale now for this exclusive Toronto Comicon event. Grab your ticket now. This is the Way: https://t.co/kPtUlsDMcT pic.twitter.com/ZgB8Dd5qlV — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) March 6, 2023

Emily Swallow, who plays The Armorer in The Mandalorian, is one of the show’s guests. Video game fans may also recognize her for her small role of Emily in The Last of Us Part II.

Swallow will appear all three days and host a panel on Sunday at 11:15am. She’ll also be hosting a special ticketed karaoke event on Friday at 7:30pm. More information on her schedule can be found here.

Other guests include Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings series), Toronto’s own Robbie Amell (Upload), Danielle Panabaker (The Flash), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Steve Agee (Peacemaker).

The full Toronto Comicon schedule can be found here. Tickets for the show start at $27.

Image credit: Prime Video