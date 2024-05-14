Google Photos gets smarter AI search tools at I/O 2024

Google Photos is getting more AI skills to make interacting with the app more natural.

On stage at I/O, Google CEO Sundar Pichai showed off a new version of the Google Photos app that allows users to ask questions like “What is my license plate?” The app will be smart enough to know what cars appear the most often and present you with the plate number conversationally.

Beyond this, the company showed another example where a user asked Photos to show them how much their daughter has progressed in her swimming lessons. Then, the app made a chronological slideshow of photos and videos to show all the times that the girl was swimming.

Ask Photos, a new feature coming to @GooglePhotos, makes it easier to search across your photos and videos with the help of Gemini models. It goes beyond simple search to understand context and answer more complex questions. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/OsYXZLo5S1 — Google (@Google) May 14, 2024

Overall, this is a really powerful AI tool. If it works as well as Google has shown on stage, it’s bound to be a crowd-pleaser and make the app much more powerful than many other default photo apps on Android.

