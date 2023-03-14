Casetify lets iPhone users customize their devices with the new Pushin Case collection

Casetify’s new “Pushin Case” series lets iPhone users customize their smartphones in 3D.

Featuring a silicone-finished phone case with 13 holes on the back, users can buy various pins to clip in. The case features a raised bezel to protect devices from bumps and scratches. It also features four feet of drop protection.

The case is available in black, lavender, pink, and cream for the iPhone 14 and Pro Max. iPhone 13 and 14 users can purchase the case in black. Prices range from $42 to $58 USD (approximately $57-$79 CAD).

Users can purchase individual pins or pick from five pre-made sets featuring five pins each. I personally love the “cottagecore” set and its mix of plants and cute little animals.

The sets cost $25 USD (about $34 CAD) each. Find all Pin Sets here.

Image credit: Casetify

Source: Casetify