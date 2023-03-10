GameStop’s March with Fun sale discounts tons of games

In time for March Break, GameStop is offering a variety of games at discounted rates. This ‘March with Fun’ sale is available until March 19th.

Games like Marvel’s Midnight Sun, Forspoken, Halo Infinite and more are on sale.

Here are some of the deals:

There’s also MAR10 Day sale offering $25 off on select Mario Nintendo Switch games for $54.99. These games include Mario Kart 8, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Oddysey and more. There’s also a Nintendo Switch promotion offering two red Joy-Cons and either Mario Kart 8, Mario Odyssey or Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe — pick one. These deals are only available until March 16th.

You can check out more of the sale here.

Image credit: Shutterstock