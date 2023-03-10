Xbox confirms it won’t be on E3 2023 show floor

Xbox will not be on the E3 show floor this year but will instead co-stream the event when it starts on June 11th.

An Xbox spokesperson told IGN that “we can’t wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later. We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 show floor.”

Last month, IGN reported that PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox will not formally attend E3 2023. Nintendo will completely miss the event, and Xbox will hold its own showcase.

Earlier this week, Bethesda announced that it will host an Xbox Games Showcase on June 11th, and it will share more details on Starfield immediately after that show.

It’s also been revealed that E3 2023 will have a digital showcase, but studio participation is unclear. Ubisoft has confirmed it will take part in E3 this year, but it’s unclear which other publishers will be taking part in the event.

E3 2023’s physical event will take place from June 13th to 16th and be split between days for professionals and fans.

Source: IGN