Redfall is getting full cross-play on Xbox, Steam and Epic

The title releases on May 2nd

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 6, 20236:39 PM EST
Redfall is getting full cross-play on Xbox, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Arkane Studios’ upcoming open-world co-op shooter, Redfall, will have full cross-play across all the available platforms. Arkane announced this via the Redfall Twitter account.

Unfortunately, you won’t be part of the fun if you’re a Switch or PlayStation player. However, for everywhere the game is available, you can all play together.

Redfall releases on May 2nd on Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC. The title costs $89.99 CAD, but you can also get it on Game Pass on both Xbox and PC.

Source: Redfall

