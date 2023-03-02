Koodo, Virgin Plus bump $55/8GB plan up to 10GB

Late last month, Koodo, Virgin Plus and Fido rolled out double data deals on select BYOP plans. Those deals are still on, but now Koodo and Virgin Plus are back with another deal for those looking to spend a little less money and get a little less data.

Both flanker brands previously offered $55/mo 8GB plans, but they recently bumped those plans up to 10GB of data. Koodo’s website lists the $55/mo plan as an 8GB plan with a bonus 2GB, while Virgin Plus lists the plan as a flat 10GB, though it’s restricted to new activations.

At the time of writing, Fido still offered a $55/mo 8GB plan.

Thanks to this change, Koodo and Virgin now offer plans that give customers an extra 10GB of data for an extra $5/mo. At $55/10GB, $60/20GB and $65/30GB, there are some decent options out there (at least compared to what the providers offered before).

Along with the 10GB of data, the $55/mo plans also include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, and data at 4G speeds (Koodo says this is up to 100Mbps while Virgin is up to 150Mbps). The providers offer some other benefits as well, such as Koodo’s Pick Your Perk options or Virgin’s Member Benefits. Oh, and they both offer roaming packages that just got more expensive.

You can check out Koodo’s plans here and Virgin’s plans here.