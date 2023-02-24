Fido matches Koodo’s and Virgin Plus’ double data deal

Following in Virgin Plus and Koodo’s footsteps, Rogers-owned Fido too has now introduced a double data deal on two of its Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) plans.

On Thursday, February 23rd, we shared that Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus and Telus flanker brand Koodo both have double data deals on select plans when customers bring their own phones. Fido is now offering the same offer on its $60/mo and $65/mo plans.

The first plan costs $60 per month and comes with 10GB of data. With the promotion, you get 10GB of additional data, so in total, you get 20GB data per month with the plan.

Similarly, the second plan costs $65 per month and comes with 15GB of data. With the promotion, you get 15GB of additional data, equaling 30GB data for the month.

It’s worth noting that both the plans are only available for new BYOP activations. Further, the promotion is only available when you activate online, and isn’t redeemable in store.

