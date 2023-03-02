YouTube is looking to future-proof itself with AI tools

After the departure of Susan Wojcicki, who served as YouTube’s CEO for nine years, YouTube is gearing up for some big changes under the leadership of the new senior vice president and YouTube head executive Neal Mohan, as shared by AndroidPolice.

Mohan addressed the YouTube community today, laying out the directions for growth that the platform hopes to see in the coming year.

in 2022, Shorts got 50 *billion* daily views, gaming content got more than 2 *trillion* views, and more people than ever created content with YouTube: just a few highlights from @nealmohan's community letter!!! https://t.co/JYyTgpXnUl — YouTube (@YouTube) March 1, 2023

The biggest focus for YouTube, like with a majority of other tech companies, is to integrate AI technology into the product. “AI presents incredible creative opportunities, but must be balanced by responsible stewardship,” wrote Mohan. “And the power of AI is just beginning to emerge in ways that will reinvent video and make the seemingly impossible possible. Creators will be able to expand their storytelling and raise their production value, from virtually swapping outfits to creating a fantastical film setting through AI’s generative capabilities.”

However, unlike Google and Bard, YouTube is taking its time to ensure that it has the right approach to AI integration. The platform is aware of the potential copyright and privacy issues that come with AI and wants to proceed with caution.

In addition to AI tools, YouTube is introducing new features for Shorts, including the ability to record side-by-side with traditional YouTube videos, giving creators more ways to make money, growing creator communities and more.

Check out Mohan’s blog post detailing the future here.

Source: YouTube, Via: AndroidPolice