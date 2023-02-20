Exient’s Ultimate Sackboy now available on iOS and Android

Following last month’s reveal, PlayStation’s Ultimate Sackboy is now available on iOS and Android. Developed and published in partnership with U.K.-based studio Exient, Ultimate Sackboy is an endless runner.

Ultimate Sackboy stars PlayStation’s mascot, originating from the LittleBigPlanet franchise. Players take on the role of Sackboy as he runs through various levels, avoiding obstacles. Players must swipe their screen to move tracks, jump across hazards, and swing to safety. As players progress through the game, new Tiers unlock, allowing Sackboy to explore new tracks. The game also incorporates a Leaderboard system that players can strive to reach the top of.

As with other endless runner titles, players can collect Bubbles within each level to unlock cosmetic items such as costumes. Much like LittleBigPlanet, Ultimate Sackboy offers hundred of clothing options to unlock, upgrade, and collect.

Ultimate Sackboy is launching with its own battle pass feature. Exient refers to it as Marathon. Throughout the game’s first season, players can unlock rewards by completing daily missions. The Season 1 Pass includes the Astronaut costume, which many players many recognize as being available in previous LittleBigPlanet games. Each season runs for 28 days, with Season 2 kicking off on March 22nd.

This isn’t Sackboy’s first stint on mobile devices. Previously, studio Firesprite took a crack at an endless runner with the character. This previous installment was 2014’s Run Sackboy! Run!

Ultimate Sackboy has been available in closed beta across several regions, including Canada. Following its beta period, Exient is releasing its new title worldwide. Players can download the game from the App Store or the Play Store.

Image credit: Exient

Source: Exient