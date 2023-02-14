Ted Lasso Season 3 gets first teaser, March premiere date

Apple has confirmed that the third season of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15th.

The company confirmed the date in a short teaser in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

In the teaser, a variety of characters make their own version of the “Believe” poster, including Jamie (Phil Dunster), Roy (Brett Goldstein), Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley (Juno Temple). Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Beard (Brendan Hunt) then pop up at the end to admire the handiwork.

While the trailer doesn’t appear to reveal anything about the new season itself, it does confirm the premiere date, which is what everyone had been hoping to see. Last month, Apple simply confirmed a vague “spring 2023” premiere window.

It should be noted that March 15th is a Wednesday, making Ted Lasso the first Apple TV+ series to not drop on a Friday. The first episode will premiere on March 15th, with new episodes dropping every subsequent Wednesday.

Interestingly, Apple is only referring to this as the “third season” or, on the AFC Richmond Twitter account, the “new season.” There’s been speculation that this upcoming season would be the series’ last, especially given comments made by Sudeikis. However, it’s looking like Apple won’t be setting the record straight before the third season actually arrives.

While you wait for the next season of Ted Lasso, Apple has another comedy series from co-creator Bill Lawrence and Goldstein called Shrinking.

