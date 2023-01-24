Where to stream Ted Lasso creators’ Shrinking in Canada

Ted Lasso‘s long-awaited third season won’t arrive until the spring, but in the meantime, a few of the show’s key creators have a new comedy series to tide you over.

Enter Shrinking, the latest from Ted Lasso co-creator and writer Bill Lawrence, Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein (yes, Roy Kent himself) and How I Met Your Father‘s Jason Segel (not to be confused with Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis).

Segel stars as a grieving therapist who breaches ethical barriers by confessing his true feelings to his patients, leading to massive life changes for everyone. Star Wars legend Harrison Ford co-stars in a rare TV appearance.

Like Ted Lasso, Shrinking will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ when it premieres on January 27th.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month.

Image credit: Apple