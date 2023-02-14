Google is working on a fix for Pixel 7 Pro’s jittery screen

Google’s October 2022-released Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are undoubtedly some of the best flagship smartphones available on the market right now, with an upgraded Tensor G2 chipset, a premium camera bar finish, and variable refresh rate displays. However, the phones have had their fair share of issues since launch.

It was discovered last year that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s batteries drain fairly quickly, with the phones consuming more than normal power when used in high brightness modes. The devices draw roughly 3.5W to 4W at around 600 nits. Worse, it can consume up to 6W at the Pixel 7 Pro’s peak brightness of 1500 nits. Some users have also reported instances where their Pixel 7 Pro’s buttons have fallen off. Users have reportedly been complaining about this issue since the launch of the Pixel 7 back in October, but a lot of the complaints came around New Year’s. Complaints have hit the Google Support Forums and Reddit.

Now, another issue that has been prevalent since the devices were released has come to light. Pixel 7 Pro users have reported instances where their phone feels laggy and janky to scroll, and Google is finally acknowledging the issue, as first reported by Android Police.

“We are aware of this issue and working on improvements for an upcoming software update,” a company engineer wrote in Google’s issue tracker thread. It’s the first time in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s four-month existence that Google acknowledged the issue. A fix will likely be rolled out with the March 2023 feature drop. It’s worth noting that not all Pixel 7 series devices have had the issue.

We aren’t certain what causes the problem. There’s a possibility the Pixel 7 Pro’s 120Hz refresh rate display could be to blame. It’s worth noting that the issue primarily affects the Pixel 7 Pro, with only some Pixel 7 users complaining about the problem. MobileSyrup reporter Dean Daley has a Pixel 7 Pro and hasn’t run into the issue. Similarly, news editor Jon Lamont hasn’t encountered the problem with the Pixel 7.

Does your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro’s display feel jittery to scroll? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Google Issue Tracker Via: AndroidPolice