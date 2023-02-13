It’s rare that we at MobileSyrup cover a tech giant’s ad, but when we do, it’s always because there’s something unique about it.

Apple’s latest iPhone 14 ad features former NHL players P.K. Subban and Joe Thornton searching for Subban’s tooth on an outdoor hockey rink in the middle of nowhere with the help of the smartphone’s built-in flashlight. The ad implies that the search is only possible because of the iPhone 14’s impressive battery life, which isn’t entirely true, but it is clever.

It’s an undeniably silly 38-second ad, but it’s also still pretty funny, and it’s not often that Apple makes ads specifically targeting the Canadian market.

Check the ad out for yourself below:

P.K. Subban spent the majority of his career playing for the Montreal Canadians and officially retired in 2022.

On the other hand, Joe Thornton played most of his career for the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks, but also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2020-2021 season. While Thornton has yet to officially retire, he’s 43 and is believed to be without a contract for next season.