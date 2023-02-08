TikTok post makes Bell investigate fraudulent account agonizing Vancouver woman since 2020

Erica Phillips has never been a Bell customer, so she thought notices she received at an old address from the company in 2020 were fraudulent.

In a TikTok post, Phillips explains the Bell notices stated she owed money in an account under her name. She also received similar letters from Rogers. After doing some research and realizing the notices were real, she contacted both companies to explain the situation.

“Rogers dealt with [the issue] within a week,” Phillips said in the video posted on January 24th. “But Bell has taken the opposite and has doubled down and has been harassing me since 2020 about this.”

She filed reports with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and the police. With the bill amassing thousands when she posted the video, Phillips said it was sent to two collection agencies, one of which was calling her three times a day. The calls didn’t stop until Phillips shared her experience on social media and with news outlets.

“We have conducted an investigation and have determined that this account was fraudulent,” Bell told CBC News in a February 7th article. According to Phillips’ post on TikTok, the collection agency that called her three times a day told her the account was valid. It’s unclear whether Bell conducted an investigation when Phillips originally contacted the company.

Either way, Phillips is relieved.

“It’s so nice knowing that this won’t continue being a daily reminder of something that shouldn’t have been my problem to begin with,” she told CBC.

This isn’t the first time Bell has examined an issue after being contacted or notified by another party or platform. Last month, the company incorrectly charged a Nova Scotia senior long-distance prices for local calls. The company didn’t investigate its mistake until CBC reached out to them.

Source: ericaphil/TikTok Via: CBC