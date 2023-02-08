It costs Google $413 USD to produce a Pixel 7 Pro: report

Counterpoint Research released a new report breaking down the cost of the mmWave variant of the Pixel 7 Pro. It costs around $413 USD (about $553.85 CAD) to manufacture and uses about 50 percent of Samsung-made components.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the Counterpoint Research report breaks down the bill of materials for the mmWave Pixel 7 Pro to reveal which components came from which manufacturers and how much everything cost. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that the $413 figure only covers the production cost, leaving out things like marketing, research and development, and other production-related fees.

Moreover, Google offers Pixel 7 and 7 Pro models, a set with Sub-6 5G and a set with both Sub-6 and mmWave 5G. The mmWave models (GQML3 and GE2AE, respectively) generally aren’t available in Canada, given that Canadian networks don’t yet offer mmWave 5G. Presumably, the mmWave models cost more to make, so the $413 figure likely represents the upper end of production costs for Google’s phones.

With that in mind, it’s particularly interesting to see that in the parts breakdown, the Pixel 7 Pro display takes up about 20 percent of the cost to produce the device. Samsung makes the QHD+ AMOLED display used in the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google’s custom Tensor G2 processor and Titan M2 security chip account for seven percent of the total component cost. Google developed the processor jointly with Samsung, and it’s manufactured using the 5nm extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) process. Google’s Tensor G2 cost an estimated $10 more to produce than the first-gen Tensor chip.

Samsung also makes the camera sensors used in the Pixel 7 Pro (main, zoom, and selfie), as well as the components needed for telecom connectivity, though the mmWave antennae are developed jointly with Murata. Samsung and Micron jointly provide the Pixel 7 Pro’s RAM.

There are several components sourced from companies other than Samsung too. This includes Skywrks for the Wi-Fi connectivity and SK Hynix for the 128GB NAND Flash storage modules built with the UFS Gen 3.1 standard. Sunwoda Electronic packages the battery while ATL supplies the battery cells, and NXP and IDT supply the Quick Charging IC and wireless charging coil, respectively.

You can check out the full report here.

Source: Counterpoint Research Via: 9to5Google