What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in February 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in February.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in February.
Everything leaving Amazon Prime Video
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (February 1st)
- Backdraft (February 1st)
- Steve Jobs (February 1st)
- The Game (February 1st)
- Salt (February 1st)
- City of Lies (February 1st)
- Grown Ups 2 (February 1st)
- Falling Water (February 14th)
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix
- Wonder Woman 1984 (February 12th)
- The Departed (February 13th)
- Hereditary (February 14th)
- New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-2 (February 14th)
- Heartland: Seasons 1- 15 (February 28th)
- Kim’s Convenience: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)
- Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 1-15 (February 28th)
- Schitt’s Creek (February 28th)
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)
- When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)
Leaving Crave in February
- David Crosby: Remember My Name (February 2nd)
- High Fidelity: Season 1 (February 13th)
- Supervillain: The Making Of 6IX9INE (February 20th)
- The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (February 21st)
- We Broke Up (February 21st)
- Another Day (February 24th)
- Casino Royale (February 24th)
- Diamonds Are Forever (February 24th)
- Dr. No (February 24th)
- For Your Eyes Only (February 24th)
- From Russia With Love (February 24th)
- GoldenEye (February 24th)
- Goldfinger (February 24th)
- License to Kill (February 24th)
- Live and Let Die (February 24th)
- The Living Daylights (February 24th)
- The Man with the Golden Gun (February 24th)
- Moonraker (February 24th)
- Never Say Never Again (February 24th)
- Octopussy (February 24th)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (February 24th)
- Quantum of Solace (February 24th)
- Skyfall (February 24th)
- Spectre (February 24th)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (February 24th)
- Thunderball (February 24th)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (February 24th)
- A View to Kil (February 24th)
- The World Is Not Enough (February 24th)
- You Only Live Twice (February 24th)
- French Exit (February 24th)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (February 25th)
- Detroit (February 27th)
- The Fighter (February 28th)
- News of the World (February 28th)
- Ottolenghi & The Cakes of Versaille (February 28th)
- Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (February 28th)
- I Am Paul Walker (February 28th)
- Hilarious House of Frightenstein: Season 1 (February 28th)
- Aliens Stole My Body (February 28th)
- Candyman (1992) (February 28th)
- Come Play (February 28th)
- Creation Stories (February 28th)
- Curious George: Go West, Go Wild (February 28th)
- Four Good Days (February 28th)
- Golden Arm (February 28th)
- Who Let Dogs Out (February 28th)
- Phantom Boy (February 28th)
- Promising Young Woman (February 28th)
- Safer At Home (February 28th)
- Battle Royale (February 28th)
- Confidence (February 28th)
- Draft Day (February 28th)
- Feris Bueller’s Day Off (February 28th)
- Next Day Air (February 28th)
- Pitch Perfect (February 28th)
- Supergirl (February 28th)
- Three Kings (February 28th)