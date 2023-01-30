Anker slashes prices on portable chargers and robot vacuums

You know what you need to make your life better? A portable charger and a vacuum.
Think about it, while you’re out and about using your phone to take pictures and videos, you can charge it with a portable charger and also clean your home on the go by remotely commanding your vacuum to do work. It’s the best of both worlds.
Below are the top offers:
- RoboVac G30 Verge for $279.99 (Save 20%)
- RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop and Self Emptying Station for $499.99 (save 29%)
- eufy Clean G40+, Robot Vacuum, Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $429.99 (save 22%)
- Anker Portable Charger, 325 Power Bank for $44.99 (save 25%)
- Anker Portable Charger 10000mAh Battery Pack for $29.99 (Save 25%)
- Anker PowerCore 10000mAh External Batteries for $34.99 (save 5%)
- Anker Portable Charger, USB-C Portable Charger 10000mAh for $54.99 (save 17%)
- PowerCore 10K Portable Charger with Qi-Certified 10W Wireless Charging for $69.99 (save 7%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada