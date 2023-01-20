Microsoft tests better Windows audio controls

The latest Windows 11 test build includes a new volume mixed that appears to borrow heavily from third-party audio tool EarTrumpet.

As spotted by The Verge, the test build features a hidden volume mixer that can be enabled through an experimental flag. The Verge notes that Microsoft hasn’t officially acknowledged the feature yet and that it might not ship, but we’re still in the early phases.

Initially designed for Windows 10, EarTrumpet adds several options for controlling audio, including the ability to adjust volume for classic and modern apps individually, quickly switch between default audio devices, and move apps between playback devices.

The tweaked Windows 11 audio feature brings quick access to switching audio outputs, and individual app volume controls to the taskbar, just like what EarTrumpet enabled.

Microsoft MVP Rafael Rivera, who helped create EarTumpet, cheekily pointed out that Microsoft was “catching up to EarTrumpet” on Twitter.

Oh snap. Microsoft is catching up to EarTrumpet.

(Windows 11 Insider Build 25281, feature SoundOptions/42106010) pic.twitter.com/lgemXpE08j — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) January 19, 2023

Despite the similarities between Microsoft’s test and EarTrumpet, it’s good to see Microsoft working to improve the audio experience on Windows. After all, people shouldn’t need to rely on third-party tools to fix core parts of an operating system.

Source: The Verge