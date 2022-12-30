Competition Tribunal decides Rogers-Shaw merger can move ahead

Canada’s Competition Tribunal cleared the way for the Rogers-Shaw merger to move ahead after dismissing the Competition Bureau’s application to block the proposed $26 billion acquisition.

The deal still requires approval from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and a spokesperson for Minister François-Philippe Champagne told The Globe and Mail that ISED is reviewing the tribunal’s decision and “will have more to say in due course.”

The Competition Tribunal released a summary of its decision on December 29th and plans to release a more detailed decision in the next two days. The summary notes that the tribunal found the merger would not result in materially higher prices.

Moreover, the decision said the sale of Shaw’s Freedom Mobile to Quebecor-owned Vidéotron — a key pillar of the deal — would likely not prevent or lessen competition substantially. Earlier this year, Quebecor agreed to buy Freedom for $2.85 billion.

The tribunal also dismissed concerns that Bell and Telus would not be able to compete with the combined Rogers and Shaw.

In a joint statement, Rogers and Shaw said:

“We are pleased with the favourable decision from the Competition Tribunal and thank the Tribunal members for their work in rendering a swift decision. This is an important milestone in the regulatory process and moves us one step closer to closing a series of transformative transactions proposed by Rogers, Shaw, and Quebecor. We look forward to reviewing the details of the decision and working with the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry so we can clear the final regulatory hurdle to close these transactions.”

“I am very disappointed that the tribunal is dismissing our application to block the merger between Rogers and Shaw. We are carefully considering our next steps,” said Matthew Boswell, commissioner of the federal Competition Bureau, in a statement on the 29th. The Competition Bureau has 30 days to appeal the tribunal’s decision.

Additionally, The Globe and Mail reported that Rogers and Shaw agreed to extend the deadline of the proposed merger into 2023. The extension requires Rogers to pay its bondholders $250 million.

Update 2022/12/30 at 10:34am ET: Added a joint statement from Rogers and Shaw along with a link to the tribunal’s summary.

Source: The Globe and Mail, CBC News