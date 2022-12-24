Ryan Reynolds retweets ‘holiday wishlist’ asking for Mint Mobile in Canada

Ryan Reynolds is once again expressing interest in bringing his virtual Mint Mobile carrier to Canada.

On Friday, the Vancouver-born actor retweeted a tweet from motorsport journalist Jeff Pappone saying his “holiday wishlist” included “Mint Mobile [being] available in Canada” and that “Ryan Reynolds makes it happen.” Mint is well-known in the U.S. for offering low-cost $30 USD/month (about $41 CAD) unlimited talk, text and data plans. It was also recently named the carrier for “Best For Overall Value” by TechRadar.

Reynolds didn’t actually make any tweet of his own about Mint Mobile in Canada, though.

For the past few years, the Canadian funnyman has been trying to bring his carrier to his home country. In 2020, he said he was actively “working” on expanding Mint to Canada. And last year, Reynolds launched a campaign calling for Mint in Canada that included a video and billboard in Toronto’s Yonge & Dundas Square. “Canadians pay some of the highest wireless costs anywhere,” said Reynolds in the video, asking Canadians to — nicely — reach out to their local representatives.

Reynolds has undoubtedly been trying to work through the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) stringent requirements for registering as a new carrier in Canada. In particular, the CRTC has a slew of rules that mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) like Mint must follow to operate in Canada. This includes companies having their own spectrum license and plans to build a network in the region they want to piggyback their service off of within seven years.

Hopefully, we’ll hear more on Reynolds’ efforts to bring Mint to Canada next year.