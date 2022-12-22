fbpx
New on Crave: January 2023

The Last Of Us, season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race and Ambulance are coming to Crave this January

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 22, 20221:48 PM EST
Bell has announced that a ton of new content is coming to Crave in January (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in January 2023:

January 1st

  • The Bad Guys
  • Mystery Men — Starz 

January 3rd

  • Our House — Starz 
  • Queen of Spades — Starz 

January 6th

  • Escape from Planet Earth
  • Gnomeo & Juliet
  • The Innocents
  • Love in Bloom
  • The Northman
  • The Nut Jib
  • Paddington
  • You Won’t Be Alone
  • Without Sin: episodes 1-4
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 15, episodes 1-2 @9:30 ET
  • Along Came Polly — Starz
  • BMF: season 2, episode — Starz 
  • The Book Thief — Starz
  • Café De Flore — Starz
  • Carol — Starz
  • Devil’s Workshop — Starz
  • House At The End of the Street — Starz
  • Jersey Girl — Starz
  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 — Starz

January 7th

  • The Raccoons

January 10th

  • Regression — Starz

January 12th

  • The Climb: season 1, episodes 1-3
  • Velma: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET

January 13th

  • All About Steve — Starz
  • Bachelorette — Starz
  • Big Trouble in China — Starz
  • The Boxtrolls — Starz
  • Citizen Kane — Starz
  • Enemy — Starz
  • The Fabulous Baker Boys — Starz 
  • The Five-Year Engagement — Starz
  • Fubar — Starz
  • Fubar 2 — Starz 
  • I Am Bruce Lee — Starz
  • Incendies — Starz 
  • My Dog Skip — Starz
  • A Single Man — Starz
  • Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets — Starz
  • Woman in Gold — Starz 
  • Dine Your Sign: Season 1 — Starz 
  • Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God: season 1 — Starz
  • Highway Thru Hell: season 1
  • Teen Mom: Girls Night In: season 2
  • Your Honor: season 2, episode 1
  • The Boxtrolls
  • Camp Cold Brook
  • I Am Bruce Lee
  • Mid-Century
  • The Munsters

January 14th

Into the Deep — Starz

January 15th

The Last Of Us: season 1. episode 1 @9pm ET

January 16th

  • Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen: A Journey, A Song

January 17th

  • Birthmarked — Starz
  • The Death & Life of John F. Donovan — Starz

January 20th

  • Ambulance
  • Indian Horse
  • Monsieur Lahar
  • Oldboy (2003)
  • Dine Your Sigh: Summer
  • Just For Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials Patton Oswalt
  • Ridiculousness: season 27
  • Siesta Key: Miami Moves: season 5
  • The Aftermath — Starz
  • The Back-Up Plan — Starz
  • Beginners — Starz
  • The Break-Up — Starz
  • Florence Foster Jenkins — Starz
  • Indian Horse — Starz
  • The Iron Lady — Starz
  • It’s Complicated — Starz
  • The King’s Daughter — Starz
  • Lie With Me — Starz
  • Midnight Run — Starz
  • Mirror Mirror — Starz 

January 21st

  • Real Time With Bill Maher: season 21, episode 1
  • Mr. Magoo: season 1
  • The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special
  • See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special

January 23rd

  • The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes

January 24th

  • At First Light — Starz

January 25th

  • Chris Boucher

January 27th

  • Eiffel
  • Hands That Bind
  • Official Competition
  • Serendipity
  • Escaping The Taliban: Reporter’s Notebook By Genevive Beauchemin
  • Are You The One?: UK: season 1
  • Teen Mom UK: Their Story: season 1
  • 20 Feet From Stardom — Starz
  • The Boss — Starz
  • The Counselor — Starz
  • Couples Retreat — Starz 
  • The Host — Starz 
  • Our Idiot Brother — Starz
  • The Raid 2 — Starz
  • The Raid: Redemption — Starz
  • The Rules of Attraction — Starz
  • Scanners — Starz
  • Serependity — Starz 
  • Step Up: All In — Starz
  • The Trotsky — Starz
  • The Woman In Black — Starz 

January 28th

  • Pfffirates: season 1

January 31st

  • Extraterrestrial

Here’s what’s leaving Crave

  • Ted (January 5th)
  • Doctor Who: seasons 1-13 (January 6th)
  • Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks (January 6th)
  • Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctors (January 6th)
  • Death of A Ladies Man (January 11th)
  • The American President (January 14th)
  • The Conjuring: The Devil Made Do It (January 20th)
  • Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself (January 20th)
  • Friday (January 23rd)
  • Love & Basketball (January 23rd)
  • In The Heights (January 27th)
  • Percy (January 28th)
  • Like A House on Fire (January 29th)
  • 42 (January 31st)
  • Above the Rim (January 31st)
  • All My Life (January 31st)
  • Antwone Fisher (January 31st)
  • ATL (January 31st)
  • Baggage Claim (January 31st)
  • Beverly Hills Cop (January 31st)
  • The Birth of A Nation (January 31st)
  • Blade (January 31st)
  • Blade II (January 31st)
  • Blade: Trinity (January 31st)
  • Brown Sugar (January 31st)
  • The Chronicles Of Riddick: Pitch Black (January 31st)
  • Drumline (January 31st)
  • Forrest Gump (January 31st)
  • Half Brothers (January 31st)
  • The Hate U Give (January 31st)
  • House Party (January 31st)
  • Human Nature (January 31st)
  • I Think I Love My life (January 31st)
  • Jigsaw (January 31st)
  • The Journals of Knud Rasmussen (January 31st)
  • The Last Days of Disco (January 31st)
  • Lennox Lewis: The Untold Stories (January 31st)
  • Mean Girls (January 31st)
  • Logan Lucky (January 31st)
  • Menace II Society (January 31st)
  • New Jack City (January 31st)
  • Notorious (January 31st)
  • The Nutty Professor (January 31st)
  • Open Water (January 31st)
  • Out of Sight (January 31st)
  • Passenger 57 (January 31st)
  • Public Enemies (January 31st)
  • Radical Obsession (January 31st)
  • The Secret Life of Bees (January 31st)
  • Selma (January 31st)
  • Soul Food (January 31st)
  • Titanic (January 31st)
  • Trigger Point (January 31st)
  • A United Kingdom (January 31st)
  • What to Expect When You’re Expecting (January 31st)

Image credit: Crave

