New on Crave: January 2023

Bell has announced that a ton of new content is coming to Crave in January (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.
Below is all the content coming to Crave in January 2023:
January 1st
- The Bad Guys
- Mystery Men — Starz
January 3rd
- Our House — Starz
- Queen of Spades — Starz
January 6th
- Escape from Planet Earth
- Gnomeo & Juliet
- The Innocents
- Love in Bloom
- The Northman
- The Nut Jib
- Paddington
- You Won’t Be Alone
- Without Sin: episodes 1-4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 15, episodes 1-2 @9:30 ET
- Along Came Polly — Starz
- BMF: season 2, episode — Starz
- The Book Thief — Starz
- Café De Flore — Starz
- Carol — Starz
- Devil’s Workshop — Starz
- House At The End of the Street — Starz
- Jersey Girl — Starz
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 — Starz
January 7th
- The Raccoons
January 10th
- Regression — Starz
January 12th
- The Climb: season 1, episodes 1-3
- Velma: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET
January 13th
- All About Steve — Starz
- Bachelorette — Starz
- Big Trouble in China — Starz
- The Boxtrolls — Starz
- Citizen Kane — Starz
- Enemy — Starz
- The Fabulous Baker Boys — Starz
- The Five-Year Engagement — Starz
- Fubar — Starz
- Fubar 2 — Starz
- I Am Bruce Lee — Starz
- Incendies — Starz
- My Dog Skip — Starz
- A Single Man — Starz
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets — Starz
- Woman in Gold — Starz
- Dine Your Sign: Season 1 — Starz
- Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God: season 1 — Starz
- Highway Thru Hell: season 1
- Teen Mom: Girls Night In: season 2
- Your Honor: season 2, episode 1
- The Boxtrolls
- Camp Cold Brook
- I Am Bruce Lee
- Mid-Century
- The Munsters
January 14th
Into the Deep — Starz
January 15th
The Last Of Us: season 1. episode 1 @9pm ET
January 16th
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen: A Journey, A Song
January 17th
- Birthmarked — Starz
- The Death & Life of John F. Donovan — Starz
January 20th
- Ambulance
- Indian Horse
- Monsieur Lahar
- Oldboy (2003)
- Dine Your Sigh: Summer
- Just For Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials Patton Oswalt
- Ridiculousness: season 27
- Siesta Key: Miami Moves: season 5
- The Aftermath — Starz
- The Back-Up Plan — Starz
- Beginners — Starz
- The Break-Up — Starz
- Florence Foster Jenkins — Starz
- Indian Horse — Starz
- The Iron Lady — Starz
- It’s Complicated — Starz
- The King’s Daughter — Starz
- Lie With Me — Starz
- Midnight Run — Starz
- Mirror Mirror — Starz
January 21st
- Real Time With Bill Maher: season 21, episode 1
- Mr. Magoo: season 1
- The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special
- See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special
January 23rd
- The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes
January 24th
- At First Light — Starz
January 25th
- Chris Boucher
January 27th
- Eiffel
- Hands That Bind
- Official Competition
- Serendipity
- Escaping The Taliban: Reporter’s Notebook By Genevive Beauchemin
- Are You The One?: UK: season 1
- Teen Mom UK: Their Story: season 1
- 20 Feet From Stardom — Starz
- The Boss — Starz
- The Counselor — Starz
- Couples Retreat — Starz
- The Host — Starz
- Our Idiot Brother — Starz
- The Raid 2 — Starz
- The Raid: Redemption — Starz
- The Rules of Attraction — Starz
- Scanners — Starz
- Serependity — Starz
- Step Up: All In — Starz
- The Trotsky — Starz
- The Woman In Black — Starz
January 28th
- Pfffirates: season 1
January 31st
- Extraterrestrial
Here’s what’s leaving Crave
- Ted (January 5th)
- Doctor Who: seasons 1-13 (January 6th)
- Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks (January 6th)
- Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctors (January 6th)
- Death of A Ladies Man (January 11th)
- The American President (January 14th)
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Do It (January 20th)
- Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself (January 20th)
- Friday (January 23rd)
- Love & Basketball (January 23rd)
- In The Heights (January 27th)
- Percy (January 28th)
- Like A House on Fire (January 29th)
- 42 (January 31st)
- Above the Rim (January 31st)
- All My Life (January 31st)
- Antwone Fisher (January 31st)
- ATL (January 31st)
- Baggage Claim (January 31st)
- Beverly Hills Cop (January 31st)
- The Birth of A Nation (January 31st)
- Blade (January 31st)
- Blade II (January 31st)
- Blade: Trinity (January 31st)
- Brown Sugar (January 31st)
- The Chronicles Of Riddick: Pitch Black (January 31st)
- Drumline (January 31st)
- Forrest Gump (January 31st)
- Half Brothers (January 31st)
- The Hate U Give (January 31st)
- House Party (January 31st)
- Human Nature (January 31st)
- I Think I Love My life (January 31st)
- Jigsaw (January 31st)
- The Journals of Knud Rasmussen (January 31st)
- The Last Days of Disco (January 31st)
- Lennox Lewis: The Untold Stories (January 31st)
- Mean Girls (January 31st)
- Logan Lucky (January 31st)
- Menace II Society (January 31st)
- New Jack City (January 31st)
- Notorious (January 31st)
- The Nutty Professor (January 31st)
- Open Water (January 31st)
- Out of Sight (January 31st)
- Passenger 57 (January 31st)
- Public Enemies (January 31st)
- Radical Obsession (January 31st)
- The Secret Life of Bees (January 31st)
- Selma (January 31st)
- Soul Food (January 31st)
- Titanic (January 31st)
- Trigger Point (January 31st)
- A United Kingdom (January 31st)
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting (January 31st)
