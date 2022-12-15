fbpx
New on Disney+ Canada: January 2023

The Menu, the critically-acclaimed dark comedy horror film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, hits Disney+ at the start of the year

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Dec 15, 20224:11 PM EST
Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in The Menu

Disney has announced all of the movies and TV shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in January.

Some of the highlights in the New Year include the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The Menu starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes and If These Walls Could Sing music documentary about the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Note that Star content is often more adult-oriented, so we’ve marked those titles accordingly. You can also set parental controls to restrict these movies and shows from kids.

See below for the full list of what’s hitting Disney+ Canada in January:

January 4th

  • Grails: When Sneakers Change The Game [Star]
  • Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)
  • The Menu [Star]
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]
  • Taiwan Crime Stories (Season 1 premiere) [Star]

January 6th

  • Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
  • Hulk: Monsters Dwell
  • If These Walls Could Sing [Disney+ Original]
  • Meet the Deedles

January 8th

  • Tokyo Revengers (Season 2 premiere) [Star]

January 9th

  • Koala Man

January 11th

  • Chasing Waves (Season 1)
  • Gina Yei (Season 1)
  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1)
  • Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 1)

January 13th

  • The Flagmakers [National Geographic]
  • Retrograde [National Geographic]
  • The Territory [National Geographic]

January 18th

  • Super Junior Last Man Standing (all episodes)

January 20th

  • The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty/El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle (Season 1 premiere) [Star]

January 25th

  • Darby and The Dead
  • Extraordinary (premiere) [Star]

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in December here.

Image credit: Searchlight Pictures

