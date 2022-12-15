New on Disney+ Canada: January 2023

Disney has announced all of the movies and TV shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in January.
Some of the highlights in the New Year include the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The Menu starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes and If These Walls Could Sing music documentary about the iconic Abbey Road Studios.
Note that Star content is often more adult-oriented, so we’ve marked those titles accordingly. You can also set parental controls to restrict these movies and shows from kids.
See below for the full list of what’s hitting Disney+ Canada in January:
January 4th
- Grails: When Sneakers Change The Game [Star]
- Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)
- The Menu [Star]
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]
- Taiwan Crime Stories (Season 1 premiere) [Star]
January 6th
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
- Hulk: Monsters Dwell
- If These Walls Could Sing [Disney+ Original]
- Meet the Deedles
January 8th
- Tokyo Revengers (Season 2 premiere) [Star]
January 9th
- Koala Man
January 11th
- Chasing Waves (Season 1)
- Gina Yei (Season 1)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 1)
January 13th
- The Flagmakers [National Geographic]
- Retrograde [National Geographic]
- The Territory [National Geographic]
January 18th
- Super Junior Last Man Standing (all episodes)
January 20th
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty/El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle (Season 1 premiere) [Star]
January 25th
- Darby and The Dead
- Extraordinary (premiere) [Star]
In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in December here.
Image credit: Searchlight Pictures