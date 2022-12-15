Here are all of Google’s Boxing Week deals: Pixel 7 Pro, Nest Audio, Nest Doorbell and more

It’s that time of year again.

Nearly everything is on sale in the Google Store, including the Pixel 7 Pro ($300 off), the Nest Audio ($60 off), the Nest Doorbell ($70 off and more. Even the Pixel Watch and several Fitbit wearables are on sale.

Below are all of the tech giant’s offers:

Pixel 7 Pro: Now $879, was $1,179 ($300 off)

Pixel 7: Now $649, was $799 ($150 off)

Pixel 6a: Now $499, was $599 ($100 off)

Pixel Buds Pro: Now $199.99, was $250 ($60 off)

Pixel Buds A-Series: Now $99, was $139 ($40 off)

Pixel Watch: Now $379.99, was $449.99 ($70 off)

Fitbit Sense 2: Now $299.95, was $399.95 ($100 off)

Fitbit Versa 4: Now $229.95, was $299.95 ($70 off)

Fitbit Inspire 3: Now $99.95, was $129.95 ($30 off)

Nest Audio: Now $69.99, was $129.99 ($60 off)

Nest Mini: Now $34.99, was $69 ($35 off)

Chromecast with Google TV HD: Now $29.99, was $39.99 (save $10)

Chromecast with Google TV 4K: Now $54.99, was $69.99 (save $15)

Nest Doobell (Battery): Now $169.99, was $239.99 (save $70)

Nest Learning Thermostat: Now $249, was $329 (save $80)

Nest Thermostat: Now $129.99, was $179.99 (save $50)

Nest Cam: Now $179.99, was $239.99 (save $60

Nest Cam with Floodlight: Now $269.99, was $379.99 (save $110)

Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired): Now $89.99, was $129.99 (save $40)

Several Google devices are also on sale on Amazon.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google