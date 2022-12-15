Google Boxing Week deals include up to $300 off Pixel 7 Pro

If you’ve been waiting for a significant price drop before picking up the Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 7, the time has arrived.

The Google Store’s Black Friday offers have returned for Boxing Week, with the Pixel 7 Pro’s cost being slashed $300 down to $879 (regularly $1,179) and the Pixel 7’s price coming down $150 to $650 (regularly $799). Though this is identical to what Google offered during Black Friday a few weeks ago, it’s still a stellar deal on the tech giant’s recently released flagship smartphones.

Further, if flagship devices aren’t what you’re after, Google’s well-reviewed Pixel 6a is $100 off, bringing its cost down to $499 (regularly $599). Google is also offering several other notable deals, including $70 off the Pixel Watch and discounts on various Fitbit wearables.

Below are all of Googe’s offers on smartphones:

Pixel 7 Pro: Now $879, was $1,179 ($300 off)

Pixel 7: Now $649, was $799 ($150 off)

Pixel 6a: Now $499, was $599 ($100 off)

You can find all of Google’s Boxing Week sales at this link. Several Google devices are also on sale on Amazon.

Source: Google