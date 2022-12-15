Get the AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) for 9 percent off on Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) available at a discounted price.

Typically available for $329, the AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) earbuds are currently listed for $299.98, marking a 9 percent, or a $29 discount.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something more affordable, yet something that doesn’t compromise on quality, the non-pro, 2nd-gen AirPods are also currently discounted.

Regularly available for $179, the 2nd-gen AirPods are currently listed for $147, marking an 18 percent or a $32 discount.

You can learn more about the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro here. Alternatively, you can read more about the AirPods (2nd-Gen) here.

Source: Amazon