How to watch The Game Awards 2022 in Canada

One of the biggest nights in gaming is nearly here.

On Thursday, December 8th, The Game Awards will take place for the ninth consecutive year. Here’s everything you need to know.

When

Beginning at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET, the ceremony promises a slew of game reveals on top of the distribution of the titular awards.

How to watch

As always, the Los Angeles-based show, which his produced and hosted by Canada’s Geoff Keighley, will be livestreamed across the world. In Canada, you’ll have a number of ways to tune in, including:

The show will also be screened in IMAX in select theatres.

The nominees

In 2022, the six games up for the coveted Game of the Year award are:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo/Focus Home Interactive)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/PlayStation)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/PlayStation)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

A breakdown of Canadian nominees can be found here. The full list of nominees can be found here.

What to expect

As usual, Keighley has already teased some of what we can see. This includes:

A performance of “Blood Upon the Snow” from God of War Ragnarök by Hozier

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s Daniel Craig, Rian Johnson and Jessica Henwick are presenting

The first-ever gameplay reveal of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida appearing for a “special” presentation (expected to be Final Fantasy XVI, a game he’s producing)

Former Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aimé is presenting

What are you most excited to see at the show? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: The Game Awards

