Motorola unveils Moto G Play (2023) with 5,000mAh battery

Motorola has unveiled its newest budget-tier smartphone, the Moto G Play (2023). Sporting an ultrawide display, a 16-megapixel triple camera system and a 5,000mAh battery, the G Play (2023) sounds like it could be a pretty decent mid-range device.

Motorola announced the phone as part of its 12 Days of Moto giveaway running from December 5th to 16th, which includes giveaways of devices for the traveler, the eco-concious, the gamer, and more. The new Moto G Play will be one of the giveaway devices — U.S. and Canadian consumers can enter to win one on December 8th. You can learn more about that on Motorola’s Instagram channel.

The company also detailed the specifications of the Moto G Play (2023). It includes a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 32GB of built-in storage, and more. Check out the full spec sheet below:

Moto G Play (2023) Display 6.5", HD+ (1600x720) | 269ppi, 20:9 , IPS TFT LCD | 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G37 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB, up to 512GB with microSD card Dimensions (in.) 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm Weight 203g Rear Facing Camera 16-megapixel sensor f/1.22, 2-megapizel macro f/2.4, 2-megapixel depth f/2.4 Front Facing Camera 5-megapixel f/2.4 OS Android 12 Battery 5,000mAh Network Connectivity 4G LTE, 3G, 2G Sensors Fingerprint reader, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, e-Compass, Hotspot, Barometer SIM Type Nano Launch Date January 12, 2023 Misc Colours: Navy Blue

The Moto G Play (2023) will be available starting January 12th, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada. Motorola didn’t provide any additional details about Canadian pricing or availability beyond saying the G Play would be available “at Motorola.ca and through select carriers and national retail locations.”

In the U.S., the G Play (2023) will cost $169.99 USD (about $232.11 CAD).

Images credit: Motorola