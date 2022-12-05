You could soon be invited to preview and critique upcoming Netflix originals

Netflix is planning to expand its existing ‘Preview Club’ program that lets subscribers see and provide feedback on upcoming content, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Currently, there are about 2,000 Preview Club members, but WSJ reports that Netflix is looking to bring “tens of thousands” more people into the fold. It’s unclear exactly who might be chosen or when they might be added, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye out for if you’re a Netflix subscriber.

Ostensibly, Preview Club is Netflix’s take on Hollywood “test screenings,” and the streamer has made changes to content based on the feedback it’s received from the program. For example, WSJ reports that subscribers said last year’s Don’t Look Up, Netflix’s controversial Oscar-nominated satire about climate change, was too self-serious. As a result, the creative team injected more humour into the film.

Variety first reported on the existence of Preview Club in May, at which time the program was said to have been in operation for about a year. The outlet also noted that it was only open to U.S. subscribers at the time, so it’s unclear whether this supposed planned expansion would bring in people from other countries like Canada.

Source: The Wall Street Journal