Honda will produce hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in 2024

Honda will produce a new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) in 2024.

The first model will be a Honda CR-V and offer electric driving when commuting around town and zero emissions for longer trips. Honda’s current CR-V is a hybrid with a gas engine.

The new vehicle will carry a high-pressure hydrogen tank instead of a gas tank. It will be the first in North America to combine a plug-in with FCEV technology.

The company says FCEVs powered by hydrogen are part of its push to make transport more sustainable. Honda will manufacture the vehicle at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio. The plant has previously manufactured the Acura NSX supercar and Honda race cars.

The company says it will share more details closer to the vehicle’s introduction in 2024.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Honda