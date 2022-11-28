Shopify breaks Black Friday record with $3.36 billion in sales

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify reports its merchants made $3.36 billion in sales on Black Friday.

Transactions increased by 17 percent compared to Black Friday 2021.

Toronto, Calgary and Montreal were the top-selling cities and apparel and accessories were the top product categories.

That didn’t change much throughout the Black Friday weekend. Shopify reports Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal were the top-selling cities between November 24th and 28th.

Apparel and accessories remain the top categories. Electronics is number five on the list.

“Black Friday Cyber Monday has grown into a full-on shopping season,” Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s president, said. “The weekend that started it all is still one of the biggest commerce events of the year, and our merchants have broken Black Friday sales records again.”

Globally, the top-selling cities were London, New York, and Los Angeles. Apparel and accessories remained the top trending categories.

Source: Shopify