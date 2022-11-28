Shoppers Drug Mart offering 45,000 bonus PC Optimum points for Cyber Monday

For Cyber Monday, Shoppers Drug Mart is having a one-day bonus of PC Optimum points offer.

You can get 45,000 bonus points when you spend $125 or more.

This is exclusively online on November 28th, you’ll need to be signed into your PC Optimum account at checkout to qualify for the bonus.

This deal works with all items you can get online, including video games, accessories and other tech items, as well as luxury cosmetics and online Black Friday deals.

You have until 4am ET on November 29th before this deal expires.

Source: RedFlagDeals