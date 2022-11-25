Governments of Canada and B.C funding high-speed internet projects for 1,100 households

The federal government is partnering with the Province of British Columbia to bring high-speed internet access to more than 5,000 rural households.

CityWest is working on seven projects worth $5.2 million. The projects will bring high-speed internet access to more than 1,100 homes on and around Vancouver Island.

$19.5 million in funding will benefit 4,000 households in Mount Waddington, North Coast, Bulkley-Nechako, qathet, Columbia-Shuswap, and Cowichan Valley. Specific project details will be shared at a later date.

The funding for these projects is part of an announcement the two governments made in March 2022 to invest $380 million to connect rural residents with high-speed internet access.

“We all know that internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age — it’s a necessity,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said.

“Access to fast, reliable internet helps communities by levelling the playing field so they can access essential services like health care and education, participate in the digital economy, or simply connect with loved ones.”

The federal government has similar partnerships with other provinces, including Ontario, under Canada’s Connectivity Strategy. The strategy’s goal is to connect 98 percent of the population with high-speed internet access by 2026.

