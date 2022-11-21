Several Google products are up to 30 percent off at Amazon: Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro

Google’s product lineup, including the Pixel 7, Pixel Buds, Nest smart home products and more, are currently up to 30 percent off at Amazon.

Check out the discounted pricing on Google products below:

Google Chromecast With Google TV (4K) – Streaming Stick Entertainment With Voice Search – Watch Movies, Shows, And Live TV In 4K HDR – Snow: $54.98 (regularly $69.99)

Pixel 6a Cell Phone – ‘Charcoal:’ $479.98 (regularly $539.99)

Google Pixel 7 (128GB) — ‘Obsidian:’ $649 (regularly $799)

Google Nest Doorbell — Battery Video Doorbell Camera – Doorbell Security Camera – Snow: $169.98 (regularly $239.99)

Google Nest Security Cam (Wired) – 2nd Generation – Snow: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Google Nest Hub, Charcoal (GA00515-CA): $107.69 (regularly $129)

Pixel Buds Pro — ‘Charcoal:’ $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Olive: $99 (regularly $139)

Google Pixel Stand ‘White:’ $78.99 (regularly $88.76)

Google Pixel Watch, Matte Black Stainless Steel Case, Active Band in Obsidian, WiFi/BT, 41mm: $379.99 (regularly $449.99)

Google Nest Thermostat – Smart Thermostat for Home – Programmable WiFi Thermostat – Snow: $129.99 (regularly $179.99)

Google WiFi AC1200 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi Router (Snow, 3-Pack) GA02434-CA: $199.98 (regularly $279.99)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat – Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home – 3rd Generation Nest Thermostat – Compatible with Alexa – Black: $249 (regularly $329)

Find all Google products discounted at Amazon here.

Google is also running several of its own Black Friday promotions on the Google Store, with discounts on the Pixel 7 Pro, Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect, Nest Hub Max, and more. Check it out here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon